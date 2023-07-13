Research Analysts Set Expectations for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 1.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EDIT. Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

