RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 10,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 145.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Visa by 153.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $243.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

