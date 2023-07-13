Robert W. Baird Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $360.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 11.1 %

DPZ opened at $388.59 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.