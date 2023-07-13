Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $11.47. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 3,988,336 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,062 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $6,222,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.