Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,819.16 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars bought 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £1,819.16 ($2,340.36).
Wendy Mars also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.80 ($2,338.61).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.9 %
LON:RR opened at GBX 148.45 ($1.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.76.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
