Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,819.16 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars bought 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £1,819.16 ($2,340.36).

Wendy Mars also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.80 ($2,338.61).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.9 %

LON:RR opened at GBX 148.45 ($1.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on RR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.29) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.87) to GBX 156 ($2.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

