Ronald Russell Purchases 100,000 Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Russell purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,449.12).

Shares of LON:TIME opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Thursday. Time Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £23.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.48.

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

