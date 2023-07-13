Ronald Russell Purchases 100,000 Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Russell purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,449.12).
Time Finance Price Performance
Shares of LON:TIME opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Thursday. Time Finance plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £23.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.48.
About Time Finance
