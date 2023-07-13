Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $451.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $420.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

