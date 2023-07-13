Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GAMB. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of GAMB opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 million, a PE ratio of 104.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,896,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 101,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

