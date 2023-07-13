Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

