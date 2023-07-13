Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 4,533 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

