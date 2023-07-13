Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up to $212.81

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.81, but opened at $222.06. Salesforce shares last traded at $218.80, with a volume of 3,323,355 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,723 shares of company stock valued at $188,539,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

