Schear Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

V opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.66. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

