Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

