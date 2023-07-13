Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 41.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,028,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.41.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

