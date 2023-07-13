Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 273.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 219,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 907,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 145,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

