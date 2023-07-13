Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,327 shares of company stock valued at $110,360,595 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

