Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £148.83 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,353 ($17.41) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($191.47).

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Softcat alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Graham Charlton purchased 11 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($194.73).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Graham Charlton purchased 11 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($192.74).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Graham Charlton purchased 12 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($16.98) per share, with a total value of £158.40 ($203.78).

Softcat Price Performance

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,387 ($17.84) on Thursday. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,484 ($19.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,374.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,283.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,616.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Softcat

SCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.30) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.