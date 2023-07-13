State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 58,735 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.40% of Howard Hughes worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,072,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 316,744 shares of company stock worth $23,588,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:HHC opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

