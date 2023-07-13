State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 89,370 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.5 %

TEAM opened at $175.34 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,044 shares of company stock valued at $55,128,453 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

