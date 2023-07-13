State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.