State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,327 shares of company stock worth $110,360,595. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

