State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,021 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,173 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,937 shares of company stock worth $10,906,115. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

HAL opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

