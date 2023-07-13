State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 787 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 79,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $226.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,473 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

