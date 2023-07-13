State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

