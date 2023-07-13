State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.81 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UDR were worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UDR by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.19 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.