State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.95 Million Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of H World Group worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in H World Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.27 and a beta of 0.99. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

