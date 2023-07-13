State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.36 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,755 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.