State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.67 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Centene worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Centene by 598.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

