State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.89 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

