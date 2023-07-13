State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.27 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.