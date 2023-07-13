State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $23.14 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $382.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $496.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

