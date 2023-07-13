State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

SYY stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

