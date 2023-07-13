State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Regency Centers worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

