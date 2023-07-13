State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,080 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $22,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

