State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.