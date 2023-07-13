State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of MET opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

