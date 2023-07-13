State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,552 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Block were worth $21,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Block by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Block by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,856 shares of company stock worth $7,430,415. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SQ opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.