State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

KHC stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

