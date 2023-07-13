State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

NYSE GPN opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

