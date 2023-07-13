State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,004 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Shares of ROK opened at $339.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.90 and a 12 month high of $341.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.