State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,086 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $338.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.29. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

