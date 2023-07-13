State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,096 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

