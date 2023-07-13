State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,246 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMW opened at $155.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $156.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

