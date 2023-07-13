State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 724 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.94 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

