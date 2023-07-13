State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE STT opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.