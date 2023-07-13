Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.