Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Hold

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

SMG opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

