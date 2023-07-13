Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $52,983.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,458.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,487,860 shares of company stock worth $70,319,345 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $14,029,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

