Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Articles

