Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 7.5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.80. 275,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,201,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

